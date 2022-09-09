Two Teens Arrested in Winnipeg Stabbing Incidents

Two Winnipeg teens are facing robbery and assault charges in separate stabbing incidents in North Kildonan.

Police say a 43-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body during an attempted robbery on Wednesday in the area of Arby Park between Springfield Road and Roch Street.

One of the suspects brandished a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed the victim without provocation.

The victim was robbed of his headphones during the robbery and transported to hospital in stable condition. He was later released.

In the second incident, a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the 300 block of Springfield Road the same day. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the two suspects approached the victim as he was walking, robbed him of personal property and stabbed him in an unprovoked manner.

Officers were able to identify both suspects during their investigation.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy face two counts of robbery each, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm charges. They were released to appear in court.