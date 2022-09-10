King Charles III Proclaimed Canadian Head of State in Ceremony at Rideau Hall

By The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — King Charles III has been proclaimed Canada’s new head of state at an accession ceremony attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon in Ottawa.

Trudeau arrived at about 10 a.m. local time with his youngest son Hadrien and laid flowers at a makeshift memorial for Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, outside Rideau Hall.

He and members of the federal cabinet and Privy Council met prior to the ceremony as part of the protocol needed to formally proclaim the new sovereign.

The Prime Minister asked “May we proceed with the proclamation of accession?” and after Simon replied “Yes,” both signed the order-in-council and the proclamation for the accession at the same table used by Queen Elizabeth II during her first official visit to Canada in October 1957.

After a moment’s pause, those gathered applauded the moment that King Charles III was proclaimed King of Canada.

The accession ceremony at Rideau Hall comes as the federal government prepares a series of events to commemorate the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.

Officials are waiting for public confirmation of when her state funeral will be held in London before announcing the date of Canada’s national commemoration ceremony for the Queen.

Protocol calls for 10 days of mourning following the Queen’s death, but the rules around the actual funeral are not as rigid.