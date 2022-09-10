Warming Huts Competition to Include More Local Participation

WINNIPEG — As the days get shorter and temperatures begin to fall, it’s time to think about the upcoming warming huts competition at The Forks.

This year’s event will include a special school group category and the chance for a member of the public to sit on the coveted jury panel.

“We know that Winnipeggers love to admire the public art along the Nestaweya River Trail, and they also love to pick favourites and debate what makes a warming hut excellent,” said Sara Stasiuk, CEO of The Forks.

“We want the voices of the people who spend their time out on the River Trail enjoying the warming huts to be represented on the jury and be a part of the process.”

The Warming Huts: An Art + Architecture Competition on Ice has run for the past 13 years and included 60 huts.

The new, funded school program will be open to all secondary schools in Manitoba. One team of students will be selected to work with the construction crew and artist teams to create and install their work at the exhibition site during the build week.

The jury team decides who wins one of the three coveted spots to come to Winnipeg and build a hut. Interested Winnipeggers can apply to be on the jury by creating a 60-second or less video telling who they are, and what they love about the competition. No experience is required to apply “beyond enthusiasm for art and architecture, Winnipeg, and winter,” officials say.

Warming hut proposals are being accepted until 2 p.m. CT on October 4, 2022. All winners of the 2023 competition will be announced in November ahead of build week in January.