Four Arrested After Police Spot Stolen Vehicle in Sargent Park

Winnipeg police arrested four people on Saturday night after officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the Sargent Park neighbourhood.

Police on patrol noticed the vehicle in the area of Ashburn Street and Richard Avenue just before midnight and attempted to make arrests.

One of the male suspects struggled with an officer, while another suspect attempted to flee in the vehicle. A Taser was deployed, but one of the men was able to evade arrest.

Additional officers located him a short distance away, where they learned the same suspect had assaulted a man in a nearby business when he fled police. The victim wasn’t injured and didn’t require medical attention.

Police were able to locate the additional suspects and also place them under arrest.

During their investigation, officers seized a sawed-off 9mm rifle with an obliterated serial number, high capacity 9mm magazine, 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition and eight grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $400.

Two Winnipeg men, aged 29 and 33, along with a 36-year-old Winnipeg woman have been charged with numerous offences. A 25-year-old Winnipeg woman faces similar charges.