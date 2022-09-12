Former Winnipeg Coach Facing New Sexual Assault Charges

A former Winnipeg high school football coach is facing new sexual assault charges after another alleged victim came forward.

Police say the former student reported being exploited and sexually assaulted as a teen by the same high school coach during the 2000s.

Police charged Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, 52, of Winnipeg on September 7 with sexual assault and luring a child under 18.

McKay was previously charged with 22 sexual assault and exploitation-related charges after eight former students came forward in April 2022.

McKay taught physical education and coached football at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate for approximately two decades.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6245.