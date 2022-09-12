Police Charge Suspect in Multiple Indecent Acts

Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for multiple indecent acts and a break-in.

The first incident occurred on October 25, 2021, when a man performed an indecent act in a public laundry room of an apartment in the 200 block of Stradbrook Avenue.

On July 25, 2022, an indecent act was performed in a washroom at a Legion in the 1300 block of Ellice Avenue.

The latest incident happened on July 31, when a man broke into a home while two women were inside. Police say the suspect committed an indecent act and tried to force himself onto one of the victims, who was able to fend him off.

On September 7, police charged Miguel Michael Giasson, 24, of Winnipeg.

He has been charged with break and enter with intent, as well as three counts of an indecent act.