Driver Ejected from Vehicle in Fatal Crash Near Pinawa Channel

A 30-year-old man was killed Saturday when the vehicle he was in struck a tree and ejected him on the embankment of the Pinawa Channel.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP received a report at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday about a crash at the end of Provincial Road 211 in Pinawa. When officers arrived, they found the Powerview man deceased on scene.

Police determined the crash happened the night before sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was travelling eastbound on PR 211 at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred. The vehicle came to rest on the embankment of the Pinawa Channel, while the driver was ejected. It appears he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

RCMP continue to investigate.