Winnipeg Airport Joins Program to Benefit Travellers with Invisible Disabilities

There’s a new option at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport to better serve travellers with invisible disabilities.

The airport has partnered with Hidden Disabilities Sunflower to join its Sunflower Lanyard program, which is recognized at more than 160 airports across the globe.

The program provides a lanyard to people with invisible disabilities, such as autism, ADHD, chronic pain, dementia, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain injuries, low vision, hearing loss, and anxiety disorders, among others. It discreetly indicates they may need a little more help or time when travelling through Winnipeg’s airport terminal.

“We know each and every traveller is unique, and so are their needs and requirements,” said Nick Hays, Winnipeg Airports Authority president and CEO.

“We’re proud to join forces with Hidden Disabilities Sunflower to make the Sunflower Lanyard program available at YWG. This partnership further solidifies WAA’s commitment to doing everything we can to create a seamless and enjoyable experience for everyone who travels through the airport.”

Sunflower Lanyards can be picked up for free at the airport’s information booth on the arrivals level, or the valet booth on the departures level near the top of the escalators.