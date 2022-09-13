Deadline for Manitoba Flood Assistance Approaching

The deadline for Manitobans to apply for financial assistance related to last spring’s flood season is approaching.

Applications to the Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) program will close on September 23.

Since the program was established on May 9, the province has received more than 1,800 private applications, as well as approximately 115 municipal claims involving more than 6,900 sites across the province.

“The spring flood of 2022 will be remembered for the sheer size and scope of damage it caused across our province, and our government understands that many individuals and communities need support to recover,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

“We are pleased to be able to offer assistance through the DFA program and encourage all eligible Manitobans to apply.”

Manitoba experienced unprecedented spring flooding due to high winter snowpack and storms throughout April, May, June and July that brought a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain that created high river and lake levels and substantial overland flooding.

The province is reminding Manitobans to review home insurance policies and speak with insurance providers, as many providers offer overland flood insurance.