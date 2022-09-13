Manitoba Announces Plans to Mark Queen’s Death on Day of State Funeral

By The Canadian Press

All non-essential government services are to close Monday in Manitoba to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, while Saskatchewan plans to pay tribute to her without designating the day as a provincial statutory holiday.

The Manitoba government says it is closing non-essential government offices and services Monday for a day of mourning, but it will not be a statutory holiday for provincially regulated businesses.

Schools, child-care centres and other facilities are also to remain open.

The province says a 21-gun salute will take place on the south grounds of the legislature, and a memorial service — by invitation — will be held in the evening at St. John’s Anglican Cathedral in Winnipeg.

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Monday will be a federal holiday to mourn the death of the Queen on the day of her state funeral in London. Federal workers are to get the day off to take part in commemorative events across Canada.

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan said federally regulated sectors such as banks and airlines are welcomed to follow suit, but aren’t required to do so.