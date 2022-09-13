Man Killed, Others Charged After Two-Vehicle Crash: Police

A two-vehicle collision Monday night resulted in the death of a man in his 20s and the seizure of a shotgun.

Winnipeg emergency crews responded to the area of Grey Street and Munroe Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. where a vehicle carrying three people collided with another vehicle before striking a hydro pole.

The man and a passenger in the first vehicle were extricated and taken to hospital in unstable condition. A third passenger was also taken to hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

The lone man driving the second vehicle was checked in hospital for precautionary measures but wasn’t injured.

A loaded sawed-off shotgun was located in the first vehicle by police.

Cainin Cole Xavier, 45, and Gordon William Kovich, 32, both from Winnipeg, have been charged with multiple offences, including weapons possession.

Xavier remains hospitalized, and Kovich was detained in custody.