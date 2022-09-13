Winnipeg Health Care Aides Charged After Seniors Assaulted

Two health care aides are facing charges after multiple seniors were assaulted at a Winnipeg personal care home.

Police began investigating in June after reports of abuse at a PCH in the Sturgeon Heights area.

Police found that between August 2021 and January 2022, two health care aides used “inappropriate physical actions” on separate occasions to gain the compliance of five elderly residents while performing their daily care duties.

None of the victims required medical treatment as a result of the assaults, say police.

On Monday, a 49-year-old woman was arrested and is facing three assault charges. A 36-year-old woman was also arrested and is facing two assault charges. No names have been released.

Both women were released to appear in court at a later date.