Bitcoin Transaction Leads to Kidnapping and Assault

Winnipeg police say a man was robbed at gunpoint when an in-person Bitcoin transaction turned violent.

Officers met with a 19-year-old man seeking medical help in hospital on Monday evening after he met someone from social media to do a pre-arrange Bitcoin transaction.

The victim was held at gunpoint, assaulted, tied up and driven around by the suspect who demanded his money. He was able to escape when the vehicle eventually stopped.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man in the 400 block of Broadway later that night.

Walid Abdisalam of Winnipeg has been charged with several offences and remains in custody.