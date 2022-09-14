Manitoba’s Post-Secondary Institutions Closing for Day of Mourning on Monday

Manitoba’s largest post-secondary institutions will close on Monday, September 19 to observe the national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral.

The federally proclaimed day of mourning will see classes cancelled and no offices open at the University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg, Brandon University and Red River College Polytech.

“Brandon University shared important ties with the Queen, including two of the most significant expansions in our history, and we send our deepest condolences to the entire Royal Family,” said BU president Dr. David Docherty, in a release.

Queen Elizabeth II made two visits to BU, in 1970 and in 1984.

Tests and exams on all campuses, including via remote learning, will be rescheduled.

All post-secondary campuses will reopen for regular classes on Tuesday, September 20.

The Manitoba government says K-12 schools will remain open and classes will be in session. Child-care facilities will also be open.