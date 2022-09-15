Police Believe Stabbing at Vendor to Be Gang-Motivated

WINNIPEG — Four people have been arrested following an armed robbery and stabbing at a vendor.

Police were called to the 600 block of Balmoral Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a man in his 20s bleeding profusely from a stab wound.

Officers administered medical care and the victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

Police say the victim was outside the vendor when a group of people attacked him. They pointed a gun at his head while he was punched, kicked and stabbed.

Police believe the incident was motivated by gang rivalry.

A pellet gun was seized as part of the investigation.

Galena Dianna Eva Flett, 29, Jennifer Flett, 34, and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in connection to the incident. All three remain in custody.

A fourth person was arrested but later released without charges.