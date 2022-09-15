Children’s Hospital Book Market Returning

WINNIPEG — After two years on hold, the page has turned on the Children’s Hospital Book Market.

The annual volunteer-run fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital Foundation returns this weekend at St. Vital Centre.

“The Book Market event is an institution in our community and funds raised go towards urgent needs at our children’s hospital,” said Stefano Grande, Foundation president and CEO.

“We’re so grateful to organizer, Carol Irving, and the dedicated volunteers who have worked so hard to bring this fundraiser back.”

The sale features thousands of donated, gently used books and shoppers can choose from a wide variety of genres including fiction, sports, self-help, children’s books and more.

Proceeds from the market will go towards helping the 130,000 sick and injured kids who rely on HSC Children’s Hospital each year.

Prior to the pandemic, the event raised between $300,000 to $500,000 annually for child-care programs.

The Book Market will run Friday, September 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, September 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.