Jets Unveiling Hawerchuk Statue on Oct. 1

Winnipeg hockey fans are being invited to the unveiling of the Dale Hawerchuk statue ahead of the Jets‘ pre-season home game on October 1.

The statue of the late Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame member will take place at 5:15 p.m. during a special ceremony at True North Square‘s plaza.

Hawerchuk’s wife, Crystal, will speak during the event, accompanied by a handful of former Jets teammates and alumni. A special fly-by featuring four 17 Wing CT-155 Hawks will cap off the unveiling ceremony.

Honourary Dale Hawerchuk Way (Graham Avenue between Carlton Street and Donald Street), and Hargrave Street (north of St. Mary Avenue and south of Portage Avenue) will be closed from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to accommodate the ceremony. A live DJ and the Jets community team will remain on site between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. as fans are able to get a closer look at the statue and enter Canada Life Centre for the Jets vs. Oilers 7 p.m. puck drop. Access to key Hargrave Street parkades — Cityplace Lot 1 adjacent to Canada Life Centre south of Portage Avenue, and Lot 4 north of St. Mary Avenue — will be maintained.

Fans can begin accessing the site at True North Square at 4:30 p.m.

Those in attendance at the game will receive a Dale Hawerchuk commemorative coin upon entering Canada Life Centre.