Goldeyes’ Schuster Named Broadcaster of the Year

Winnipeg Goldeyes’ broadcaster Steve Schuster has been named American Association Broadcaster of the Year.

The league announced the honour on Thursday after Schuster was recognized by his peers for his work behind the mic.

Schuster, 37, recently completed his ninth campaign as the voice of the Goldeyes on CJNU 93.7 FM. Prior to his move to Winnipeg, the Levittown, NY native served in the same capacity with the now-defunct Wichita Wingnuts for six seasons.

“Steve is among the best in the business. Listeners feel like they are at the ballpark the way he describes the action,” said Goldeyes general manager Andrew Collier.

“Not only informs fans what is happening on the field, he also gives insights into the backgrounds of players on both teams, and weaves in his knowledge of the game including analytics and statistics,” Collier added.