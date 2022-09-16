HSC Main Entrance Temporarily Closing for Construction

The main entrance at the Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg will be closed for the next two weeks.

Shared Health says the entrance at 700 William Avenue will be closed from September 19-30 for renovations.

Signs will be posted to guide the public to an alternate entrance just east of the entry point. A ramp is being installed to ensure the entrance is accessible to all patients.

Shared Health warns the temporary closure of this entrance could result in some longer screening lines for members of the public. All patients, visitors, and staff are reminded of the need to undergo screening prior to entry to the hospital.