Officer Assaulted by Suspect with Metal Bar Near Morris

A Manitoba RCMP officer was assaulted Wednesday by a suspect wielding a metal bar in the community of Lowe Farm, near Morris.

Police responded at around 10 a.m. to a disturbance on Main Street, where a man was walking down the road screaming and smashing vehicles with a metal bar.

The first officer to arrive instructed the suspect he was under arrest, but the man ignored their commands and assaulted the officer with the weapon. Police were able to deploy pepper spray, but it had little effect on the man. Bystanders helped police gain control of the suspect, who was believed to be on methamphetamines, and he was placed into custody.

The officer was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

Trevor Guenther, 37, has been charged with multiple offences, including assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody.

“I want to thank the bystanders at the scene who helped the officer yesterday,” said Cpl. Pierre Demers, acting detachment commander of the Morris RCMP. “It was an incredibly difficult situation and we are extremely grateful for their courageous actions to help bring this situation to a resolution.”