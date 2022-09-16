Special Olympics Truck Ride Back on the Road

A critical fundraiser for Special Olympics Manitoba athletes is back in motion this weekend after two years in park.

The Truck Ride for Special Olympics will get rolling on Saturday to mark its 15th anniversary.

“Special Olympics has a way of bringing everyone together, setting aside differences, and building communities of acceptance,” said committee chair Matt Basset.

“The fact that Special Olympics, law enforcement, and the trucking industry rallied together after such a difficult past few years and can pull off a class event like this year’s Truck Ride is a testament to how the athletes of Special Olympics are a true inspiration. We’re all ready to get back on the road.”

Organizers say 100 percent of the funds raised from this year’s Truck Ride will be going towards covering the registration and program costs for all Special Olympics Manitoba athletes.

Since 2008, the Truck Ride has raised more than $750,000 for athletes with intellectual disabilities across the province.

The ride will depart the TC Energy Centre in Ile Des Chenes at 11 a.m. Saturday and make a counterclockwise loop of the Perimeter Highway. To participate or donate to your favourite trucker, visit manitobatruckride.com.