Wheeler Stripped of Captain Title in Jets’ Restructuring

The Winnipeg Jets will be without Blake Wheeler as their captain heading into the 2022-23 NHL season.

The team on Friday announced a “leadership group restructuring,” saying the Jets will be without a specific captain, but rather a “group of assistants still to be determined.”

“It is our goal to expand the leadership base within our hockey team,” said Jets head coach Rick Bowness. “We have high expectations for our core players and we want to provide them with the opportunity to step into those greater leadership roles as a group.”

Both Bowness and Wheeler will speak to the media at noon today.

This story will be updated.