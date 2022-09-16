Woman Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle on Henderson Highway

WINNIPEG — A woman in her 90s has died following a crash while crossing Henderson Highway at Oakland Avenue.

Police say the incident happened on the afternoon of September 8 when the woman was walking between parked vehicles and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

An off-duty officer driving in the area responded to the scene and provided emergency medical care until paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition, where her condition changed to critical. She succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

Police met with the driver as well as several witnesses. No charges were laid as the collision was deemed not to be criminal in nature.