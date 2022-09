Winnipeg motorists should take note of two local road closures this weekend.

Grassie Boulevard

Grassie Boulevard, between Plessis road and Skowron Crescent, will be closed for road construction beginning at 7 a.m. today until Sunday at 6 p.m.

St. James Bridge onto eastbound Academy Road

The off-ramp from southbound St. James Bridge onto eastbound Academy Road is closed for road construction from 6 a.m. today until Sunday at 3 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.