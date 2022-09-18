Two Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle in Island Lakes

Two Winnipeg men are facing charges after a stolen vehicle crashed in the Island Lakes area early Friday morning.

Police responded to a call of a vehicle being driven erratically and colliding with several parked vehicles in southeast Winnipeg.

Officers found the stolen vehicle crashed at the intersection of De La Seigneurie Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. They learned the suspects had abandoned the ride and were now travelling in a taxi, which soon returned to the same intersection roughly 30 minutes later.

Police executed a traffic stop and seized the keys to the stolen vehicle, as well as a canister of bear spray. Both men were taken into custody.

Tyson Louis Romanic, 20, and another 20-year-old man are facing several charges, including failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say the vehicle was originally stolen from a business in the 2400 block of Pembina Highway.