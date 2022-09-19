Racing Season Extended at Assiniboia Downs

Local horse racing fans will get one extra day of live action at the track.

Assiniboia Downs has extended the racing season until Wednesday, September 28. The one-day extension comes as the result of a recent cancellation.

ASD had to cancel the remainder of a race card recently after the track lighting malfunctioned following the first race of the last program.

“It was important for us to ensure that there were alternate opportunities for those horses to race,” said ASD CEO Darren Dunn. “Everyone wants to get another race in before the end of the season and we fully anticipate full fields for the remaining programs. We are very thankful for the cooperation of the industry to make this happen.”

Racing resumes tonight featuring the 93rd running of the Winnipeg Futurity Stakes and the guaranteed $50,000 Pick 4 pool.

Racing continues Monday and Tuesday this week and then next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to close off the 2022 season.