Officer Injured as Suspect Rams Police Vehicle

Manitoba RCMP have a suspect in custody after a chase involving two separate stolen vehicles.

Police were alerted that a suspected stolen vehicle was travelling on Road 36 West, in the RM of Portage la Prairie, at around 7 a.m. on September 16.

Officers began patrolling the area and tried to pull the vehicle over once it was spotted. The driver refused to stop and tried to ram the police cruiser before becoming stuck on Road 30 West and running away on foot.

Police say the man soon stole another vehicle in the area of Highway 2 and Highway 13, but continued to flee from police. The driver became stuck in the ditch as police were able to move in. When officers were getting closer, the suspect was able to free the vehicle and struck one of the officer’s cruisers.

The officer was injured during the incident and was treated and released at the hospital.

Curtis Livingstone, 29, from the RM of Portage la Prairie, has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.