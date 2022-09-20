Three Arrested After Fight at Winnipeg High School

WINNIPEG — Three people have been charged after a fight at Sturgeon Heights Collegiate on Monday.

Police were called to the school at around 12:45 p.m. for a group of people fighting.

Police learned two boys from the school were involved in a previous physical altercation last Friday, which wasn’t reported to officers.

Monday’s incident involved two groups of people, including two men, coming together again when a heated argument turned into an assault.

Police at the school located a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and one man suffering effects from what is believed to be bear spray. A 16-year-old boy was also found to have suffered upper-body injuries. The second adult man wasn’t injured.

A pair of homemade brass knuckles were seized from one of the adults, but police couldn’t locate the bear spray.

A 38-year-old man, a 36-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy, all from Winnipeg, were arrested and face various charges.

“The safety and security of students continue to be a top priority for school and divisional leaders,” St. James — Assiniboia School Division said in a statement, calling the incident isolated in nature.

All three suspects were later released.

Police continue to investigate.