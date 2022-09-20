Home » News » Police Seek Suspect Who Groped Women on Winnipeg Transit

Police Seek Suspect Who Groped Women on Winnipeg Transit

September 20, 2022 5:36 PM | News


Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect who groped several women while aboard multiple Winnipeg Transit buses.

Police say they were contacted about a male who assaulted female passengers on Tuesday morning.

The victims told the bus operators an unknown male had grabbed their buttocks and tried to kiss them. A separate victim reported they had been spit on while the male exited one of the buses.

The bus numbers and route times outlined below include:

  • Bus 737 – Route 47- 4
    At approximately 7 a.m.
  • Bus 748 – Route 20-1
    At approximately 9:30 a.m.
  • Bus 152 – Route 29-1
    At approximately 10:20 a.m.
  • Bus 198 – Route 11-1
    At approximately 10:30 a.m.
  • Bus 329 – Route 21-5
    At approximately 11 a.m.
  • Bus 737 – Route 47-4
    At approximately 11:30 a.m.

Police are continuing to investigate but haven’t yet spoken to any victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS or (204) 786-8477.


