Police Seek Suspect Who Groped Women on Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect who groped several women while aboard multiple Winnipeg Transit buses.

Police say they were contacted about a male who assaulted female passengers on Tuesday morning.

The victims told the bus operators an unknown male had grabbed their buttocks and tried to kiss them. A separate victim reported they had been spit on while the male exited one of the buses.

The bus numbers and route times outlined below include:

Bus 737 – Route 47- 4

At approximately 7 a.m. Bus 748 – Route 20-1

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Bus 152 – Route 29-1

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Bus 198 – Route 11-1

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Bus 329 – Route 21-5

At approximately 11 a.m. Bus 737 – Route 47-4

Police are continuing to investigate but haven’t yet spoken to any victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS or (204) 786-8477.