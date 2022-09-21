Police Issue Tickets for Insecure Loads, Driving Infractions at Brady Landfill

Winnipeg police are on a traffic-enforcement blitz in the area surrounding the Brady Road landfill.

Police have increased their presence in response to insecure loads falling onto the roadway and trucks failing to stop at the stop sign at Ethan Boyer Way.

On September 16, police stopped 65 commercial and light trucks as a result of bearing insecure/overweight loads or failing to follow the rules of the road. Thirty-two tickets were issued as a result.

“Drivers are reminded to follow speed limits, traffic signs and always secure their loads, including an allowable weight,” police said in a release.

“The public can anticipate police presence in this area for the purpose of education, enforcement and safety measures.”

The Winnipeg police vehicle inspection section is working in partnership with the commercial vehicle community and Manitoba Public Insurance vehicle standards on the education and enforcement initiative.