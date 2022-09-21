New Initiative Teaching Manitoba Students to Be Energy Efficient

A new initiative has been launched in Manitoba to teach students in Grades 6 and 9 about energy efficiency and sustainability.

Efficiency Manitoba, a Crown corporation dedicated to energy efficiency, has rolled out Generation E to help students learn about the importance of saving energy.

The initiative complements the Manitoba science curriculum and includes lesson plans and interactive activities available to teachers on a dedicated website. Simple resources have also been developed for elementary school teachers to introduce their students to basic concepts related to energy efficiency.

“Young people are attuned to the growing impacts of climate change. Generation E will help them grow their passion and show them that energy efficiency is an effective way to be more informed consumers of energy while reducing our carbon footprint,” said Colleen Kuruluk, CEO of Efficiency Manitoba.

“Engaging educators in our work, we look forward to growing the knowledge base of our next generation of energy savers.”

Efficiency Manitoba’s Generation E outreach coordinator will also connect with schools, deliver presentations in classrooms, and help teachers use the new online resources.