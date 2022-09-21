Manitoba Expands Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is expanding eligibility for the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to include anyone 18 years of age and older.

The vaccine is recommended for adults who have waited at least six months from their last dose to get their bivalent booster vaccine.

Eligible Manitobans can begin booking their appointments on Thursday at 9 a.m. either online or by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC). Appointments can also be made by contacting medical clinics and pharmacies directly.

Children aged five to 17 can receive a booster of the monovalent (original) vaccine.

The bivalent vaccine has been developed to provide protection against two strains of COVID-19: the original strain of the virus and the omicron variant.

The province says as of Monday, 3,216 doses of bivalent vaccine have been administered in Manitoba and entered in the provincial immunization database.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will speak at 2 p.m. This story will be updated.