Expansion of Selkirk Regional Health Centre Begins

Construction is underway to expand acute care inpatient capacity at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre.

Premier Heather Stefanson announced the $31.6 million expansion on Wednesday during a news conference in Selkirk.

“This significant investment will increase patient capacity and allow the site to provide more services, which will further improve the quality of patient care for residents in the region while building a stronger health-care system for all Manitobans,” Stefanson said.

The province says 30 acute care inpatient beds and three emergency department treatment spaces will be added as part of the project.

Stefanson said the new beds will allow care to be delivered locally for an increased number of inpatients and a higher volume of surgical and endoscopy patients.

The expansion will allow for additional surgeries to be performed at the site, such as general procedures, gynecology, urology and endoscopy. The project will also include minor design changes to improve patient flow and expand treatment capacity within the emergency department.

Construction crews have begun readying the land for the addition, while renovations on the emergency department are expected to begin in the fall.