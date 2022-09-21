Section of South Perimeter Closing for Railway Repairs

A section of the South Perimeter is closing this weekend so crews can perform railway crossing repairs.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure says the Perimeter between St. Anne’s Road and Lagimodiere Boulevard will close starting Friday, September 23 at 6 p.m. and reopen on Sunday, September 25 at 6 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. Drivers looking to bypass Winnipeg should consider using the North Perimeter Highway to avoid delays. For local traffic, a detour using St. Anne’s Road, Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Lagimodiere Boulevard will be in place. Motorists should also consider using other routes such as Fermor Avenue, Dugald Road or other city arterial streets outside the closure area.

Updates on the closure can be found by visiting Manitoba511.ca.