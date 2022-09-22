Stefanson Has the Lowest Approval Rating Among Canadian Premiers

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson’s approval rating remains at the bottom of the pack among her provincial counterparts.

A new Angus Reid poll released Thursday shows Stefanson with 22 percent approval, down one percentage point. With only one-in-five Manitobans approving of Stefanson, the Progressive Conservative leader is just behind Alberta’s Jason Kenney (30 percent) and New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs (32 percent).

Pollsters say Stefanson’s “struggle continues” as she finds herself in an uphill battle among the electorate.

“Stefanson’s government recently announced an $87-million package to aid families and seniors with benefit cheques and increases in government assistance in the coming weeks,” Angus Reid said.

“Whether that aid package will prove politically beneficial remains to be seen. For now, Stefanson continues to be the least approved-of leader in the country.”

Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe remains the leader with the highest approval rating at 57 percent. Moe’s popularity jumped recently after his government announced every adult in the province would be receiving a $500 cheque after Saskatchewan delivered a surplus budget.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from September 19-21, 2022 among a representative randomized sample of 3,941 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. A probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 1.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.