Guard Assaulted by Prisoner at Steinbach RCMP Detachment

Steinbach RCMP have charged a man after a 75-year-old jail guard at the local detachment was assaulted by a prisoner.

Police say the incident happened last Sunday at around 4 p.m. when the guard was delivering a beverage to the cell. According to RCMP, the prisoner grabbed the guard’s arm and pulled it forcefully into the cell through the opening used to provide food to prisoners.

The male guard, an employee of the Corps of Commissionaires, sustained substantial injuries and was treated and released from hospital.

Chase Paul, 20, from Selkirk, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm. At the time, he had been detained on a remand warrant related to a mischief charge. Paul remains in custody.