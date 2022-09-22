Three Charged in Fatal South Winnipeg Shooting

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged three people following a homicide in the Parc La Salle area this summer.

Police located Salah Falah Hasan, 59, suffering from a gunshot wound at a home in the 200 block of Houde Drive early on July 3. He was transported to hospital in critical and died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, police arrested three suspects in connection to the investigation.

Mohamad Alzreik, 26, Jeffrey William Frame, 42, and David Grant Wall, 38, all from Winnipeg, have each been charged with second-degree murder. Frame also faces a charge of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Police say it’s believed the victim and Alzreik were prior acquaintances. All three suspects attended the victim’s residence together when the victim was fatally shot.