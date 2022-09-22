WRHA Expanding Hours at Walk-In Connected Care Clinics

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is expanding the hours of all five Walk-In Connected Care Clinics to ease wait times at the city’s emergency and urgent care departments.

The WRHA says the expansion of hours will allow for 30 additional appointments per day per site, totaling an extra 150 appointments per day.

“We recognize people are waiting longer at our emergency departments and urgent care centres right now,” said Dr. Joss Reimer, WRHA chief medical officer of health.

“We also know that every month, approximately 40 percent of people who visit a Winnipeg urgent care centre or emergency department could receive the health care they need, often without the lengthy waits, through a walk-in clinic or doctor’s office.”

Hours at the walk-in care clinics will move to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Hours of operation have already been expanded at the clinics at Access Winnipeg West and Access Fort Garry, with the remaining three clinics having their hours extended by November 1.

People seeking care can check wait times at all five clinics by visiting MyRightCare.ca.

“By directing people to the right health-care service for their needs, and giving them information they need to make a decision about where to go for health-care services at their fingertips, we will be able to get the best possible care sooner to more people, and ultimately reduce the length of time people spend waiting for care,” added Dr. Reimer.