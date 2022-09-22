Suspect Sought After Woman Injured in Norwood East Carjacking

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman was assaulted and carjacked in the Norwood East area Wednesday afternoon.

The 72-year-old victim was returning to her parked SUV near Tache Avenue and Horace Street when a man confronted her. Police say he tried to take her keys from her hand and began punching her. He then dragged the woman out of the vehicle and took off in it.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for her injuries.

The stolen SUV is a green 2014 Subaru Forester with Manitoba licence plate FCM 461.

The suspect is described as 20-30 years of age, approximately 6’0” tall, with an average build, dark shoulder-length hair and fair skin. He had been wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).