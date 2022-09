A 12-year-old boy is facing several weapons charges after one person was injured by an airsoft gun in Nelson House.

Manitoba RCMP were called to a high school in the community on Monday morning, where it was reported that a youth shot an employee.

School officials told police they had seized the gun and were holding the youth.

The 31-year-old female victim received minor injuries.

The boy was arrested and later released to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP continue to investigate.