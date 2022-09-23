Weekend Road Closures in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Sections of several Winnipeg streets will be temporarily closing this weekend.

If you’re a motorist, take note of the following closures:

Hargrave Street

Hargrave Street, from St. Mary Avenue to Graham Avenue, will be closed on Saturday, September 24 at 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. for crane work.

Grassie Boulevard

Grassie Boulevard, between Plessis Road and Skowron Crescent, will be closed on Sunday, September 25 at 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. for road construction.

St. Mary Avenue

Westbound St. Mary Avenue, from Garry Street to Donald Street, will be closed on Sunday, September 25 at 9 a.m. until Monday, September 26 at 8 p.m. for road construction.

York Avenue

Eastbound York Avenue, from Garry Street to Donald Street, will be closed on Sunday, September 25 at 9 a.m. until Monday, September 26 at 3 p.m. for road construction.

Broadway

Eastbound and westbound Broadway, from Garry Street to Donald Street, will be closed on Sunday, September 25 at 9 a.m. until Monday, September 26 at 11 a.m. for road construction.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.