Weekend Road Closures in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Sections of several Winnipeg streets will be temporarily closing this weekend.
If you’re a motorist, take note of the following closures:
Hargrave Street
Hargrave Street, from St. Mary Avenue to Graham Avenue, will be closed on Saturday, September 24 at 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. for crane work.
Grassie Boulevard
Grassie Boulevard, between Plessis Road and Skowron Crescent, will be closed on Sunday, September 25 at 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. for road construction.
St. Mary Avenue
Westbound St. Mary Avenue, from Garry Street to Donald Street, will be closed on Sunday, September 25 at 9 a.m. until Monday, September 26 at 8 p.m. for road construction.
York Avenue
Eastbound York Avenue, from Garry Street to Donald Street, will be closed on Sunday, September 25 at 9 a.m. until Monday, September 26 at 3 p.m. for road construction.
Broadway
Eastbound and westbound Broadway, from Garry Street to Donald Street, will be closed on Sunday, September 25 at 9 a.m. until Monday, September 26 at 11 a.m. for road construction.
Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.