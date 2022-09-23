Winnipeg Police Officer Dies After Child Porn Charges Laid

A member of the Winnipeg Police Service has died a day after being charged with possession of child pornography.

Manitoba RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Île-des-Chênes on Thursday following complaints from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre about child pornography being accessed in the area.

Yvan Corriveau, 39, of Île-des-Chênes, was arrested at the scene and charged with four counts of child pornography.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.

On Friday, Winnipeg police said they learned that Const. Corriveau had passed away. His death isn’t considered to be criminal in nature.

Police say Corriveau was a 15-year member of the service.