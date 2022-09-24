WPA President Sabourin Announces Retirement

The president of the Winnipeg Police Association is calling it a career after 33 years with the WPS.

Maurice ‘Moe’ Sabourin stepped down as association president on Saturday following his eight years of leadership.

Sabourin, who served two terms as WPA president, will be succeeded by Cory Wiles, who was confirmed as the new WPA president following a vote by the association’s membership earlier this week.

“Serving as WPA President has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” said Sabourin. “Our members, both sworn and civilian, work hard every single day to protect the people of Winnipeg, and it is crucial to ensure their rights and interests are protected.

“I am also proud of the contributions WPA members have made to the community and to charitable causes through my two terms as president. The WPA Charity Ball, in particular, has been a great tradition that I was proud to support, and I look forward to it resuming as the pandemic recedes.”