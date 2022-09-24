Man Dies Following Assault at Winnipeg Beer Vendor

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a 29-year-old man was killed early Saturday.

Police responded to a beer vendor in the 1100 block of Arlington Street at around 1:19 a.m. for a report of an assault.

Officers found a seriously injured man and began emergency medical care. The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced deceased.

The man has been identified as Enrique George Courchene of Winnipeg.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).