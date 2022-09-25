Winnipeg Ice Better Late Than Ever Against Brandon

Josh Medernach’s second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place.

And Zach Benson’s goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal.

Brandon led 1-0 after the first period and the teams were tied 1-1 entering the third. Winnipeg outshot Brandon 43-30.

— With files from The Canadian Press