Highway 59 Floodway Bridge Replacement Nearly Complete

The reconstructed Highway 59 bridge that crosses the Red River Floodway north of Winnipeg is about to open ahead of schedule.

The bridge, which was originally built in 1964, has been undergoing a replacement over the past few years, snarling traffic on both northbound and southbound Highway 59 at various stages throughout the construction process.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk says the bridge reconstruction will be completed eight weeks sooner than expected and under budget.

“This new bridge will ensure people and goods can continue to move safely along this important trade corridor that connects Winnipeg to other areas in Manitoba,” Piwniuk said.

The project’s price tag was just over $66 million but will come in at about $50 million.

Southbound traffic is expected to be switched to the new bridge by Wednesday but will be intermittently reduced to a single lane until the end of October to accommodate shoulder work. Traffic on the northbound bridge, which was also completed ahead of schedule, will be reduced to a single lane while final paving is completed.

The province says work on Oasis Road, the Oasis Road underpass and the Springhill Drive service road extension is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.