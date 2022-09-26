Winnipeg Man Killed in Crash Involving Six Motorcycles

A Winnipeg man has died following a multi-vehicle crash involving six motorcycles on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP responded to the crash on Provincial Road 311, near Road 36E, located approximately five kilometres northeast of Steinbach at around 1 p.m.

Police say six motorcycles were travelling westbound when they drove into mud debris lying on the highway. The lead motorcycle lost control and the driver was thrown from his bike. The 45-year-old man was then struck by an eastbound pickup truck and pronounced deceased on the scene.

The other motorcyclists also lost control on the mud but were able to put down their bikes without injury.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.