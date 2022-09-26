Winnipeg Man Accidentally Shot by Friend on Rural Property

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after being accidentally shot while target shooting north of Selkirk.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon on a rural property located off Road 84 N near Highway 59.

Manitoba RCMP say the man was with three friends who were shooting at targets from a distance of approximately 25 metres in a grassy area off of a side road. The victim began walking towards the targets and was struck. He remains in stable condition in hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man who fired the shot and released him to appear in court on January 13, 2023 in Selkirk. He has been charged with careless use of a firearm, discharge firearm while being reckless and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Officers seized four rifles and ammunition at the scene.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.