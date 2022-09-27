Police Charge Suspect in 69 Winnipeg Break-Ins

Winnipeg police have charged a man they say was behind 69 break-ins totalling more than $130,000 worth of stolen goods.

Police say the crime spree spanned between January and September 2022, with more than a dozen southwest Winnipeg residences targeted, as well as properties in the southeast and William Whyte neighbourhoods.

Homes, garages and approximately 12 vehicles were broken into, where the suspect allegedly stole jewellery, bicycles, and two of the vehicles. Numerous wallets containing identification and bank cards were also taken from the vehicles. Police say the bank cards were later used to make purchases at various stores.

Police were able to identify a suspect and recently executed a search warrant within a suite on Stradbrook Avenue. They seized approximately $35,000 worth of tools, bicycles, wallets, various stolen identity documents and shotgun ammunition.

Dustin Dean Zorn, 35, of Winnipeg, has been charged with 69 break-in and property-related offences. He remains in custody.