United Way Winnipeg Leader Planning to Retire

The president and CEO of United Way Winnipeg is planning to retire from the organization.

Connie Walker has announced she will step down from her leadership role in April 2023 after eight years at the helm. Walker has been with the non-profit for more than 14 years.

“I am deeply grateful to have worked with remarkable volunteers, donors, agencies, partners across all sectors, and staff to make a difference in a city I love,” Walker said in a statement.

“I am excited for a new leader to bring fresh ideas to the important work of making Winnipeg better for all. I will be working closely with the board of trustees and the new president and CEO to ensure a smooth transition in the spring.”

Under Walker’s leadership, United Way Winnipeg strengthened its commitment to sustained funding to a now larger network of 125 agencies and programs. Additionally, the organization has championed systemic change in areas of homelessness, family supports, youth mental health, and 211 service, among other achievements.

The United Way board will begin an immediate search for a new president and CEO.